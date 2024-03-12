Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Nine-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

Web Desk
8:52 PM | March 12, 2024
National

The nine-member Sindh cabinet took oath on Tuesday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the new provincial ministers, while Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

Among the oath-takers were Sharjeel Inam Memon, Dr Azra Pechuho, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Saeed Ghani.

Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Hussain Lanjar, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Ali Hasan, and Syed Zuhaib Ali Shah also took the oath, with Chief Secretary Dr Fakhar Alam reading out the notification of the ministers' appointment.

The Sindh governor and the chief minister congratulated the newly sworn-in ministers. On the recommendation of the chief minister, the announcement of three advisors was made by the chief secretary. The advisors include Babar Bhayo, Ehsan Mazari, and Najmi Alam.

