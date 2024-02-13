Meeting held to control over-billing issue

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to discuss ways and means to control over-billing here at LESCO Headquarters on Monday. All the company’s functional heads including Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid attended the meeting. During the meeting, the CEO directed top management to take stringent measures to control the issue of over-billing and take strict departmental action against the negligent officers and employees in this matter. He also praised the performance of the material management department. He, however, added that there is still room for improvement, so the relevant authorities should work on it. Shahid Haider instructed the Director (HR) to improve the matters regarding the promotion of officers and employees so that they could be promoted timely. Similarly, the maintenance department has been instructed to save the customers from trouble, he said and called for putting in order necessary steps by utilizing all the resources. The LESCO Chief also instructed the Director (Safety) to provide maximum safety awareness to the officers and employees so that fatal accidents can be avoided in the future because the safety of its employees’ lives is the top priority of the LESCO. LESCO upgrades website to solve co mplaints timely Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has upgraded the official website on modern lines to solve the problems of the customers in a timely manner. According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the company has upgraded the official website to facilitate the provision of information and timely redressal of customers’ complaints, asserting that now it would be easy to have access to relevant information and redressal of their grievances. Director General (IT) Tahir Nadeem, Director (Credit Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharl, Manager (MIS) Wasim Iqbal, Manager (Network) Tanveer Ahmed and Additional Manager (MIS) Durdana Yousaf played a pivotal role in the website up-gradation. He said that IT officials briefed the LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider about the up-gradation of the website. The CEO said that the purpose of upgrading the website by LESCO is to provide accurate information to the customers in a timely manner. All information related to bills would be available on the website, while complaints could also be registered on the website, while the information about power shutdown and load-shedding schedule would also be available on the website, he mentioned.