Sindh govt cancels all exams as cyclone Biparjoy threat looms

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced the cancellation of all examinations starting tomorrow (Wednesday) in view of the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat on Thursday.

Issuing a notification in this regard, Karachi Assistant Commissioner Karachi Abid Qamar Shaikh said, "All examinations, educational seminars, summer camps, and education related activities may be cancelled or rescheduled from June 14, 2023, till the end of the cyclone so that any loss of human life and suffering of the general public can be avoided."

The notification said that the cyclone was likely to hit the coastal areas of Karachi Division and cause heavy rain or storms in the city.

Earlier today, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said more than one hundred thousand people would be evacuated till June 13 (Wednesday).

Addressing a presser flanked by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, he said cyclone Biparjoy could hit the Keti Bander on Thursday. "The evacuation process at coastal belt of Thatta, Keti and Jaati Bander and Umerkot is underway," he added.

He informed that the Keti Bunder coastline and adjoining areas had been alerted whereas the security and law enforcement agencies, provincial departments, and volunteers were engaged in shifting the population to safer places. "The evacuated population will remain in the relief shelters till the situation normalizes as strong windstorms and rains will take place," he added.