‘Mein Ek Kahani’ wins first position in theater competition

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Division’s drama ‘Mein Ek Kahani’ won the first position in the Provincial Theater Festival organised by Pun­jab Council of the Arts(PAC) in Lahore. Accord­ing to a PAC spokesman, the play was written and directed by Waqar Azeem while the char­acters of the play included Shazia Sheikh and Rani. The drama on women’s rights and domes­tic violence won the first prize in the divisional competitions. Deputy Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor congratulated Shazia Sheikh for getting the first position across the province. He said that plays written on reform themes were closer to reality, due to which their impact was also long-lasting. Sha­koor said that the Arts Council was always trying to promote family drama and expressed hope that the golden age of stage drama would return when families flocked to theaters to watch dramas.