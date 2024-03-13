Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Two die as wagon rams into electric poll in Shikapur

Agencies
March 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SHIKARPUR  -  Two people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured in a road accident near Shikarpur on Tuesday.

The horrible accident occurred on Ratodero-Ja­cobabad section of Indus Highway near Samandar Gopang village within the jurisdiction of Nabi Shah Wagan police station when a wagon overturned at Baghdar Laaro and collided with a live electric poll.

Those killed were Benazir and Shahmeer Bagh­dar. The injured include Allah Warayo Khoso, Manzoor Ahmed Khoso, Jameel Ahmed Khoso, Imamdeen Khoso, Sabir Malghani, Sadam Hus­sain Khokhar, Musamat Lateefan Khatoon, Musa­mat Wazeer Khatoon.

Five of the injured passengers were sent to Sukkur and Larkana hospitals due to their criti­cal condition. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Agencies

