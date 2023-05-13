Rs200,000 reward for informants of Corps Commander House attackers, Punjab govt

In another turn of events, the Punjab’s home department on Saturday announced that it would give Rs200,000 as a bounty to people who would help the authorities track down the attackers of the Corps Commander House Lahore.

In this regard, the interior department also shared the photos of the hooligans and asked the public for support adding that the identity of the informants would not be revealed.

Violent protests shook the country following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan and clashes took between the party workers and security personnel in which several people were killed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Punjab government to move swiftly and arrest the vandals in three days.