LAHORE - Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) as a leading partner in the entrepreneurial consortium comprising of Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU)inaugurated the establishment of Khadija Tul Kubra, Business Incubation Center here on Wednesday. The newly inaugurated business incubation center is named after the first muslim woman and wife of Holy Prophet (PBUH), who is a role model for all business women is being established under a HEC funded 40 Million PKR Project which was won by the Office of the research, innovation & Commercialization(ORIC) office at LCWU. The consortium, will offer capacity-building training programs, mentorship, and establish industry linkages to startups selected by Business Incubation Center (BICs) of the three respective member universities.
Staff Reporter
October 13, 2022
