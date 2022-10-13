Share:

LAHORE - Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) as a leading partner in the entrepreneurial consortium com­prising of Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU)inaugurated the establishment of Khadija Tul Kubra, Business Incubation Center here on Wednesday. The newly inaugu­rated business incubation center is named after the first muslim woman and wife of Holy Prophet (PBUH), who is a role model for all business women is being established un­der a HEC funded 40 Million PKR Project which was won by the Of­fice of the research, innovation & Commercialization(ORIC) office at LCWU. The consortium, will offer capacity-building training programs, mentorship, and establish indus­try linkages to startups selected by Business Incubation Center (BICs) of the three respective member uni­versities.