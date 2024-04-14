SIM cards of nearly 2m non-filers to be blocked

Implementing the orders of International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to block the SIM cards of nearly 2 million individuals involved in tax evasion.

FBR chairman has greenlighted the blocking of SIM cards of tax evaders dispatched instructions to relevant officials.

The FBR has identified 1.8 million tax evaders. Sources claimed that the FBR also has the authority to disconnect electricity connections, besides blocking SIM cards of non-filers.

Meanwhile, special powers have been given to 145 district tax officers across the country in this regard. Action will be taken under Section 114-B against non-filers and tax evaders.

Sources added that the FBR had previously sent notices to such individuals, but returns were still not filed. After detailed discussions between authorities, the decision to block SIM cards has been finalised.

Earlier in January, it was reported that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) ‘delayed’ nationwide crackdown against non-filers due to ‘legal issues’.

Sources privy to the development said the action is being ‘delayed’ over non-completion of the Income Tax General Order because FBR may have to face courts on legal grounds.

The IMF’s move to issue notices to hundreds of thousands of non-filers is part of a broader strategy to boost tax compliance in Pakistan.