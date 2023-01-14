The official Twitter handle of consulate general of Pakistan in China’s Chengdu city was hacked, the foreign office confirmed in a late-night statement.
“The Twitter account of the Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu, China @PakinChengdu has been hacked,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a tweet.
“As of today, any tweet or message issued from this account is not made by the Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu nor does it reflect the position of the Government of Pakistan,” she added.
