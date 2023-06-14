Demonstration held against loadshedding; Hesco urged to repair transformers

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of enraged residents of Bhansinghabad have blocked the main Bhansinghabad road by creating hurdles in protest against long load shedding They also demanded to repair their faulty transformers here on Tuesday.

Protesters burnt tyres as a result traffic was suspended. They raised slogans against the hesco officers and demanding immediate repairs of their faulty transformers. They told the media persons that their areas were lying without power supply since four days because of their 3 power transformers had gone out of order as burst due to over load while concerned hesco officials were not giving attention to resolve this issue as still same condition of four days back continued multiplying grievances of the masses. They deprived of water supply even in heat persisting facing severe difficulties. They demanded the hesco chief to take immediate notice into this matter and ensure early repairs of their faulty transformers without any delay and restore the power supply. Later hesco officials held negotiations with protesters and agreed them to disperse peacefully as assured them of repairs of their faulty transformers and such they dispersed after three hours.

Meanwhile, a journalist was deprived of cash and mobile by armed robbers near city Banquet at Hyderabad ring road here on Tuesday early morning. Report said that journalist Danish Ali Shah was on his way on the bike that three armed robbers at a bike intercepted him and on gun point looted him cash RS 20000 and two mobile phones and fled away from the spot. Initial report has lodged with the concerned police station while search of the robbers continued by police.

Youth ends life

A youth has committed suicide by hanging himself with rope in Bilal marriage hall in Tando Jan Muhammad town on Tuesday. Report said that servant of marriage hall saw hanging a body with rope and informed to police while police shifted the body of deceased Girdhari Meghwar to rural health centre.

Tando Jan Muhammad where postmortem took place. Later the body of the deceased handed over to heirs. Cause behind the suicide could not be ascertained till filing of the news.