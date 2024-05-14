Matthews and Waseem named ICC Players of the month for April

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for April 2024 after shortlists were announced last week.

According to an ICC press release issued here on Monday, Hayley Matthews won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month prize after spearheading the West Indies’ success in Pakistan across both ODI and T20I series. UAE captain and opener Muhammad Waseem was named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month, thanks to his notable run-scoring feats as the UAE triumphed in the ACC Premier Cup.

Matthews celebrated her third ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after previously winning in November 2021 and October 2023. Her most recent success came, thanks to an array of eye-catching all-round performances in April, resulting in 451 runs and 12 wickets across both shorter formats. The West Indies began their tour of Pakistan with three ODIs, and skipper Matthews set the tone early with a dominant display in the opening encounter, blasting an unbeaten 140 from atop the order and following up with three wickets for 17.

ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April, Hayley Matthews, said, “I am really happy to win the award again. These performances resulted in the team’s success and that’s the most important thing for me as captain. To win in Pakistan was always a big goal. “Being able to set some new records and achieve some new milestones as well was good for me so I’m extremely happy. We have confidence and we will take this with us going into the tour of Sri Lanka and look to secure more crucial points in the ICC Women’s Championship.”

ICC Men’s Player of Month, Waseem becomes the first UAE player to win the accolade and does so after a string of powerful knocks saw his side claim the ACC Premier Cup in Oman. The opener struck 269 runs during the month at an average of 44.83, which included a sparkling 56-ball century in the final showdown against the hosts. A brisk 65 against Bahrain was followed up by smashing 45 and 48 against Oman and Cambodia respectively, before his fireworks against Oman secured a comfortable 55-run victory.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April, Muhammad Waseem, said, “It is a great honour to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. I am thrilled to join a distinguished list of award winners from around the world. “The award is a big motivation for players especially those from emerging cricket teams like the UAE. At a personal level I am happy that I led the team from the front especially in the final. I look forward to our preparations for the Asia Cup and my aim is to continue to deliver for the team with the bat and lead by example in these exciting times for UAE cricket.”