Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will file a petition in the Supreme Court for registering an FIR of the Wazirabad gun attack on Imran Khan which, the party insists, should include the names of accused as mentioned by the party chief.

According to sources, the first information report of the assassination attempt on the PTI chief to be lodged will include three names mentioned by Imran.

The former premier is accusing the prime minister, interior minister and an intelligence agency officer of hatching a plot to kill him. But the Punjab police refused to nominate the intelligence officer in the FIR and they did not register the complaint of the case even after the lapse of four days of the incidence.

However, the Supreme Court on Nov 7 directed the Punjab IG Police Faisal Shahkar to either register an FIR of the case within 24 hours or face suo motu notice.

In compliance with the court order, the police on the same day registered the FIR of the Wazirabad gun attack on the complaint of its sub-inspector. But the police FIR did not nominate the three top officials cited by the PTI chief.

Now, the PTI will move to the apex court to register its own FIR nominating three government functionaries.

Sources said that the PTI will submit its applications for the registration of FIR to all registries of the apex court.

On Nov 3, Imran Khan came under a gun attack in the Punjab town of Wazirabad during his long march. One of his supporters was killed while his party members who accompanied him on a container sustained injuries.