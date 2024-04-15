Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Electricity distribution companies are involved in overbilling: Naqvi

Electricity distribution companies are involved in overbilling: Naqvi
Web Desk
5:26 PM | April 15, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday revealed the latest figures about overbilling and promised to continue with a crackdown on power theft, as people in Pakistan are crushed by a stubborn inflation which has been exacerbated by rising energy costs. 

Addressing a press conference, he said not only affluent power and state consumers but also poor households were a victim of overbilling, adding that the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) had charged a total of additional 830 million units – a practice to hide the failure to check line losses and power theft and burden the people who face the consequences of an inefficient system. 

Naqvi admitted that electricity tariffs were too high and said that the authorities were acting vigorously against those involved in power theft and especially mentioned the efforts being made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in this connection where the practice is more rampant.

He praised the FIA for the role being played in the ongoing campaign against electricity theft and the related matters in the power sector, adding that the federal agency had exposed the overbilling. 

Pakistan to take on New Zealand in first T20I on Thursday

“You don’t know that the [actual] bill is Rs20,000 and you are paying Rs40,000,” he told reporters and added that even the ordinary consumers using up to 300 units had not been spared.

The FIA DG was facing extreme pressure but the anti-power theft drive won’t be stopped at any cost, the interior minister said. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024