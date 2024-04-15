PPP's Aseefa Bhutto's victory challenged in SHC

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto’s victory in the National Assembly’s by-election has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ghulam Mustafa Rind has filed the petition in the SHC against Aseefa Bhutto’s victory from NA-207 Nawabshah.

The petitioner has requested to declare Aseefa Bhutto’s victory null and void and conduct re-election by April 22.

Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, was elected an MNA unopposed from NA-207.

It is pertinent to note that Aseefa Bhutto is stipulated to take oath as MNA during the NA session today.