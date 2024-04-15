Suicide awareness

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the alarming surge in suicidal ideation, particularly among teenagers in Pakistan. With a disturbing suicide rate of 8.90 in 2023, this critical public health issue demands immediate and comprehensive attention.

Multiple factors contribute to suicide, including psychological distress, social isolation, mental health disorders, depression, and bullying. However, depression stands out as a significant factor for suicidal thoughts. Domestic challenges, fear of failure, parental disengagement, and lack of social interaction can increase an individual’s susceptibility to depression. Furthermore, cyberbullying and traditional bullying can leave deep-seated scars, eroding self-esteem and leading to feelings of despair.

Early identification of at-risk individuals is crucial. Warning signs like changes in behavior, emotional withdrawal, and verbal expressions of hopelessness should not be ignored. To create a supportive environment, parents and guardians must foster open dialogue and encourage their children to seek help without fear of judgment or stigma.

To effectively combat this public health challenge, a multi-pronged approach is necessary. This involves enhancing access to mental healthcare services, educating communities about suicide risk factors, restricting access to lethal means, and promoting mental well-being and coping mechanisms.

By taking these crucial steps, we can create a safer and more inclusive society where individuals experiencing emotional distress feel empowered to reach out for help and find the support they need. The cost of inaction is simply too high. Let us collectively strive to make our homes and communities havens of safety and understanding, not arenas of fear and despair.

SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,

Larkana.