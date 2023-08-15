Dubai Sheikh’s company signs Zimbabwe deal to develop carbon projects on 7.5 million hectares

DUBAI-In a landmark development for climate action and community empowerment, Blue Carbon and the Government of Zimbabwe have joined forces through a Momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for developing carbon projects and sustainable initiatvies in the Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU) sector on 7.5 million hectares of land under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. Under this historic partnership, Blue Carbon and the Government of Zimbabwe are embarking on a transformative endeavour dedicated to the advancement of environmental conservation, the well-being of local communities, and the stimulation of economic growth. This visionary partnership is poised to create a lasting impact on a massive scale, as the combined efforts of both entities converge to facilitate pioneering conservation initiatives. Spanning across an impressive expanse of 7.5 million hectares within Zimbabwe, this initiative holds the potential to effect profound positive changes. Blue Carbon is a Dubai based company under the patronage of the Member of Dubai Ruling Family Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, which was formed to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon projects under eligible methodologies.

Beyond the immediate goal of carbon emissions reduction, the heart of these carbon projects pulsates with the intent to bring about tangible improvements at the grassroots level. The project’s blueprint extends beyond the mere realm of environmental betterment, extending its reach to encompass the holistic welfare of local communities. One of the standout features of this collaboration is the establishment of the Community Welfare Programs, where the capital received from carbon credits will be used, among other things, to finance various social projects tailored to uplift the living standards of the communities residing in the project areas.

These initiatives will encompass crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, capacity building, the creation of cottage industries, etc. Investments in education will open doors to new opportunities, equipping individuals with essential skills and knowledge to flourish in the changing world.

Capacity building programs will be designed to empower the local workforce, enabling them to actively participate in carbon projects and benefit from sustainable livelihoods. This pioneering partnership aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement and underscores the dedication of both Blue Carbon and the Government of Zimbabwe towards driving transformative change for a greener, sustainable, and more equitable future. The signing ceremony occurred in Zimbabwe with the presence of Hon. Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and Josiane Sadaka, CEO of Blue Carbon.

“We believe that effective climate action should go hand in hand with community empowerment,” said Hon. Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu. “Through this collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, we are confident that our carbon projects will not only make a positive impact on the environment, but also lead to meaningful improvements in the lives of the people who need it the most”, added Ms Sadaka. The signing of this MoU marks the beginning of an exciting journey, where sustainability and community-driven initiatives converge for a brighter and more resilient future. Blue Carbon and the Government of Zimbabwe are set to inspire others to adopt similar partnerships, ultimately accelerating global efforts to combat climate change and promote social development.