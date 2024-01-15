Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP asks KP IG to ensure security for JUI-F workers

ECP asks KP IG to ensure security for JUI-F workers
Agencies
January 15, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan has in­structed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide security to Jami­at-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) elec­tion rallies amid threat reports.

The development comes as in­terior ministry had warned that there were serious threats to the lives of JUI-F chief Maulana Fa­zlur Rehman and Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan. In a letter to the chief secretaries and inspector general of police of all provinces and circulated by the ANP, the in­terior ministry had said it had re­ceived reports from reliable sourc­es revealing serious threats to the lives of the Maulana and Aimal.

“It is requested that extreme caution and vigilance is exercised and necessary security arrange­ments are made at Maulana Fazl and Aimal’s residences and dur­ing movement and public gath­erings to avert any untoward incident,” it said in a letter. Mean­while, JUI-F leader Maulana Hafiz Waqas submitted an application in election commission, seeking security for party workers and rallies ahead of general elections. Responding to the application, CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan direct­ed the KP IG to make necessary security arrangements at JUI-F election rallies. “Law and order should be maintained in the elec­tion campaign”, he added.

IMF funding good but it can’t speed up growth amidst instability: BMP

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F’s chief convoy was targeted in a brazen attack at the Yarik Interchange in Dera Ismail Khan. KP police said vehicles part of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s con­voy went to Yarak area for refuel­ing when the incident occurred, but the politician was not present on the spot. Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especial­ly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, after the out­lawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November. Fazl has called on the caretaker govern­ment and the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the law and order situation, stress­ing that it wasn’t the right time to be holding the general elections.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024