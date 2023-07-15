Prosperity Through Planning

Pakistan’s urgent need for effective population management is underscored by the World Bank’s approval of $100 million for the Punjab Family Planning Programme. With a target of achieving universal access to reproductive healthcare and increasing family planning usage to 60 percent by 2030, this programme holds the key to addressing the population crisis and promoting sustainable development.

The PFPP recognises the importance of timely access to quality family planning services, which will be provided free of charge. By institutionalising quality care within the delivery system, this initiative aims to ensure that all families can benefit from family planning methods. Public information and advocacy campaigns will be launched to increase awareness about the advantages of family planning, enabling more individuals and families to make informed decisions regarding their reproductive health.

The program’s ambitious targets include reducing the total fertility rate from 3.4 to 2.5 percent and decreasing unmet need from 17 to 7 percent by 2027. Accomplishing these goals will require a comprehensive approach that focuses on education, awareness, and community engagement. Through sustained efforts, this program aims to positively influence societal norms and change perceptions regarding family planning, fostering a favourable environment for achieving these targets.

Building on successful pilot programs in various districts of Punjab, the Family Planning Programme will scale up innovations such as clinical franchising, voucher schemes, and family planning counseling through community leaders. These initiatives have shown promising outcomes in improving family planning adoption rates. By leveraging the extensive network of lady health workers, family welfare workers, and community health workers connected to healthcare facilities, the programme will reach underserved communities with limited or no access to family planning services.

Increasing social marketing efforts, engaging male and community leaders, and creating youth platforms will further promote the utilisation of family planning services.

The Punjab Family Planning Programme carries the potential to revolutionise reproductive healthcare and combat the challenges posed by Pakistan’s population crisis. By ensuring universal access, promoting innovative approaches, and setting ambitious targets, Pakistan can pave the way for sustainable development, healthier communities, and brighter futures.