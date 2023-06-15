Thursday, June 15, 2023
PML-N refuses to accept AJK by-election results

8:34 PM | June 15, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushtaq Minhas on Thursday rejected the results of the Bagh by-election.

Earlier, PPP’s Sardar Ziaul Qamar won Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-15 by-election, as the unofficial result suggested.

Mr Qamar got 25755 votes, leaving behind Mr. Minhas, who secured 20485 votes. Voter turnout stood at slightly over 50 percent.

The seat fell vacant after the AJK High Court disqualified former AJK PM Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, who had won the 2018 election with 20,010 votes.

