The plight of an emaciated elephant at a karachi zoo has become a cause for concern amongst animal lovers and experts alike.

The elephant, who has been suffering from weakness, has been unable to stand on its feet despite receiving necessary medicines.

In an attempt to improve the elephant's condition, a team of experts from Four Paws, a global animal welfare organization, was called in to help.

The team tried to lift the elephant on its feet using a crane, but unfortunately, the animal was too weak to stand.

Following this setback, the team of experts has decided to conduct various tests on the elephant, including ultrasound, blood tests, and more.

These tests will help identify the root cause of the elephant's deteriorating health and inform the team's approach to treatment.

The Four Paws team is currently working closely with the zoo staff to provide the elephant with the best possible care.