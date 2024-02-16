If PPP sat in opposition, Pakistan would've seen another polls: Faisal Kundi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi Friday said the country would have gone towards another election if his party had opted to sit in the opposition.

Following the February 8 general election, the PPP, too, like all political parties, is busy increasing its number of seats in the National and provincial assemblies by investing its efforts towards roping in independent candidates who've claimed victory in their respective constituencies.

"If we were sitting in the opposition, this country would have gone to another election," Kundi said, addressing a presser in Islamabad today.

The politician also spoke about his party contesting for the coveted posts of chairman Senate and National Assembly speaker, as well as their plan to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) post-elections in forming the coalition government.

Kundi said his party will stay in the Parliament for constructive criticism.

PPP leader was also flanked by his fellow veteran politician Nadeem Afzal Chan who said that those who used foul language against one another are uniting for their interests.

Chan, when commenting on the protests triggered by alleged "rigging", said that the PPP was adopting the democratic method against the "theft" faced during the polls.

However, he said hinting at other parties, that roads are being blocked, while Balochistan remains closed.

The politician said stability would be a distant reality if there is selection post-election.

He urged all political parties to come together and take the country forward.