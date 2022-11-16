Share:

At least six policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — were martyred when two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire on their mobile during routine patrolling, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The incident took place within the parameters of the Dadiwala Police Station when the cops were conducting a routine patrol near a fair in the city, a spokesperson for the city's police said.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police's sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

The spokesperson for the district's police said that a search operation has been initiated to arrest the terrorists.

In a statement issued shortly after the heinous attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned it and paid tribute to the martyred policemen. "The nation salutes brave officers who have sacrificed their lives for their motherland."

Terming terrorists as the enemies of Pakistan, the prime minister vowed that the nation would stand strong against them. He then urged the KP government to provide the "Shuhda Package" to the families of the deceased.

Taking notice of the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) KP Moazam Jah Ansari to submit a report.

Meanwhile, CM KP Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the tragic incident and said such cowardly acts could not diminish the morale of Pakistan's security forces.

He vowed that the provincial government would not leave the bereaved families alone in this difficult time.

The chief minister also sought a report from relevant officials of the attack on the police van.

In response to the tragic incident, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the martyrs' families.

He said the deceased policemen have received the high status of martyrdom. "The cowardly act of terrorists should be condemned as much as possible."

People in cities across the province have come out on the streets recently and demanded an end to terrorism, but authorities have time and again claimed to have the situation under control.

In light of the incidents, CM KP Mahmood Khan earlier this month approved several proposals for strengthening the police department in the province, especially in the merged districts, and gave the go-ahead to the establishment of counter-terrorism department (CTD) offices in all districts.

He okayed the suggestions while chairing the 10th meeting of the Provincial Task Force, where he pledged to provide all available resources to make the police force strong as per contemporary requirements, a handout had said.