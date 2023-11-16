‘Human saviors’ or the ‘Terrorist’

It is the best time to define the word “Terrorism” which is yet to be explained by any platform of the world’s leading na­tions or to some extent considered the savvier of the earth. After 9\11 the battlefield was decorated by the USA in Afghani­stan claiming that the leaders of terrorists were hiding in these mountains that are the biggest threat to the earth especially for the US. The entire world especially Paki­stan became a leading ally of the US, partially or fully it’s another mod of discussion, unconditional support was gone long till the defeat of the US in Afghanistan.

US intelligence agencies have nominated Iraq as perilous for humanity because it has a large quanti­ty of mass-destruction weapons that can be used anytime against any country including Israel which is about 858km from the destination. The lord of Libya “Muammar Gaddafi” was a threat to the lives of earth, listed among the terrorists. Iran is still on the top notch of the US because of its nuclear assets which are essential for its existence on the earth. The ex-presi­dent of the US “Barak Obama” was also given a task to eliminate the last but not least enemy “Iran” by all means but he played wisely and dragged them all to the discussion table.

Now the situation has been entirely changed and accept­able for the US that all those terrorists of Afghanistan as claimed by the USA now become the rulers of the land after a long battle between “Terrorists” and the peacekeepers “US”. The terrorist turn ruler now gradually moving on to prove it­self as a civilised community that was considered non-human a few years back by the US.

It was early October 2023, when the battle began between Is­rael vs. Hamas (as per Media reports) initiated by the freedom fighters for Gaza Muslims and Terrorists for Israel and its allies, a grand bloodshed of innocent Palestinians still taking their lives. The entire US-Britain-controlled media is airing the foot­age, videos of massive genocide in Philistine endorsing it with the brutal army of “Hamas” the rest of them sharing the real picture from the hidden truth. Entire Arab states financially supported the people of Philistine rather than talking with the USA to halt the supply of mass-destruction weapons that were being used on innocent people including children. This disas­trous battlefield may lead to the world for another World War which will dismantle the mindsets of the people. The terrorists (Hamas & Hezbollah ) who are resisting and fighting against the cruelty of Israel struggling hard to get back the identity of Palestinians who are praying for peace on the land. On the oth­er side, the peacekeepers and humanity saviors including the entire of Europe, the US, and many other countries that have a soft corner for Jews become strong alleys of Israel, silent with closed eyes, witnessing for extremely inhuman actions of Israel, sympathetic for genocide of innocent Palestine but don’t raise their voices for this act of terrorism by the Jewish.

Israel has attacked every tiny sight of Palestinian lives and bombarded them till the confirmation of the death. But neigh­boring Muslim countries like the UAE have announced support­ing relief grants of US $ 20 million for humanity in Gaza seems to be good enough for the dead bodies of innocent children, wom­en, and elders in Palestine. The world is labeling it a war, not ter­rorism, injustice, inhumanity, and cruelty has been started by Is­rael for a long while the people of Palestine who are just resisting them with empty hand are nominated as terrorists. The ongo­ing bloodshed in Palestine can’t be explained because Israel and the Jewish lobby have been exposed red-handed and the scene is clear to the entire world. The protests been observed in entire world against the injustice in Palestine and inhuman attacks by the Israel. It is worth mentioning that the UK has announced its support to Israel while the people of the kingdom have protested against Israel. The mega protest held in Glasgow led by the than governor of Punjab (Pakistan) Ch. Sarwar with his entire family was gain the especial attention of the world. The man who has extremely humble towards the humanity gave the gesture to the world that humanity comes first beyond the boundaries.

The definition of “Terrorism” will never be explained by anyone till the existence of the “Might is Right”. Under attack, innocents will be considered as “Terrorists” while the well-equipped with weap­ons are reverently named as “Human saviors” or fighters of Israel