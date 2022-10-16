Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed was Sunday directed to evacuate Lal Haveli, which is located in Rawalpindi and the political hub for the former interior minister.

The eviction notices are served to the AML chief and his brother Sheikh Siddique by Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Deputy Administrator of the board Asif Khan warned that the occupied property will be evicted with the help of police if not vacated within seven days.

He also wrote a letter to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi for police assistance on October 19.

Khan said that several hearings have been held in this regard, however, Rasheed and his brother have failed to submit any authentic documents.