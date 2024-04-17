Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

Agencies
April 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The consumers will get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in their electricity bills for the month of May as compared to March.

A petition has been submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for slashing fuel cost adjustment from Rs 4.92 per unit to Rs 2.94 per unit for May as compared to April, said a statement issued by Ministry of Power Division here Tuesday.

The power tariff for April was also reduced from Rs 7.6 per unit to Rs 4.92 per unit as compared to March, the statement further said. Owing to the efforts of the government, the request for reduction in electricity bills has been submitted to NEPRA for the third consecutive month, it added. Meanwhile, Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that benefits of reduction in fuel price would be provided to the masses.

