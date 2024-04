PESHAWAR - On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, relief activities are in full swing in the rain-affected districts across the province.

As an important step in this regard, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched relief packages for Swat, Mohmand, Peshawar, Lower Chitral, Lower Kohistan and other affected districts.