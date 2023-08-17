Thursday, August 17, 2023
PIA booking offices to remain closed today against privatisation

Web Desk
1:11 PM | August 17, 2023
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ticket booking offices will remain closed today (Thursday) for two hours against privatisation as a token strike, announced CBA. 

According to secretary general Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CBA Lahore, Rana Kashif, the PIA booking offices across the country will remain closed for two hours from 3pm to 5pm against the privatisation of the national entity.

No tickets will be issued to passengers between 3 pm to 5 pm, Rana Kashif said and added that the move has been taken for the acceptance of their charter of demand.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CBA gave 48-hour ultimatum to the PIA administration and the interim government to refrain from undertaking the privatisation of the national airline.

The union further said that important decisions will be taken on Friday (tomorrow), if their demands were not met.

It may be noted that the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) last Monday had given its nod to the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

LHC moved to nullify hike in fuel prices

The decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), with then Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in the chair.

