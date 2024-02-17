Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore

The PTI has said that its leader Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who contested the polls as an independent candidate backed by the party in Lahore’s NA-128 constituency, has been arrested in Lahore.

It termed the act “extremely shameful and disgusting”, calling for his immediate release.

The party also shared a video on its official X account of the Punjab police taking the lawyer into custody.

“They are arresting me unlawfully. I am with the public and we will continue to raise the righteous voice,” he told reporters while being whisked away by the police.