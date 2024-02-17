Saturday, February 17, 2024
Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore

Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore
Web Desk
3:22 PM | February 17, 2024
The PTI has said that its leader Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who contested the polls as an independent candidate backed by the party in Lahore’s NA-128 constituency, has been arrested in Lahore.

It termed the act “extremely shameful and disgusting”, calling for his immediate release.

The party also shared a video on its official X account of the Punjab police taking the lawyer into custody.

“They are arresting me unlawfully. I am with the public and we will continue to raise the righteous voice,” he told reporters while being whisked away by the police.

