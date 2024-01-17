Messi named FIFA player of 2023, Spain’s Bonmati wins women’s award

LONDON - Ar­gentine Lionel Messi re­tained the FIFA men’s player of the year trophy on Monday, beating Manches­ter City’s treble-winning Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and France’s Paris St Germain forward Kyl­ian Mbappe to the award. Spain’s 2023 World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati was voted the best women’s player of the year. Messi, who also secured the men’s award in 2022 after guid­ing Argentina to World Cup victory, clinched the Ligue 1 title with PSG alongside Mbappe following that suc­cess, before moving to Ma­jor League Soccer team In­ter Miami. The 36-year-old, voted the best player by na­tional teams coaches, cap­tains, journalists and fans, helped Inter Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup -- a com­petition between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX sides -- scoring 10 goals. Messi was not present to collect the trophy. The award period for the men’s prize ran from Dec. 19, 2022 to Aug. 20, 2023, and started the day after the World Cup final in Qatar. Haaland finished second in the voting. The 23-year-old had the same points as Messi but lost out by having fewer first-place votes from national team captains. City’s Pep Guar­diola won the Best Men’s Coach award. The Span­iard dedicated his award to fellow nominees Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spal­letti. Inzaghi guided Inter Milan to the 2023 Cham­pions League final, where they lost 1-0 to City, while Spalletti won Serie A with Napoli to end the club’s 33- year wait for the title. Sa­rina Wiegman claimed the Best Women’s coach prize after leading England to the World Cup final where they lost 1-0 to Spain. Sev­en of her Lionesses were included in the Women’s World XI, including Mary Earps, who also took the Best Women’s Goalkeeper Award. Brazil’s Manchester City keeper Ederson won the men’s award.