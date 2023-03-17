Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man Imran Khan was acting like cowardly terrorists. In a tweet, she said the terrorists attacked the police, made human shields of women and children, and blackmailed the administra­tion. The minister said that the “foreign agent” was running away from the constitution, law and court like terrorists. Term­ing Imran a terrorist, she said that he was attacking the state.