Illegal housing societies in Rawalpindi to face crackdown

RAWALPINDI - The Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, announced a significant operation targeting illegal housing societies. Stressing the need for a compre­hensive and impactful approach, he emphasized conducting the op­eration once with lasting results. Khattak directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to re-verify their list within 24 hours, ensuring transparency and collab­oration with relevant departments to prevent any injustices. Empha­sizing transparency, he called for thorough documentation of rev­enue records and ownership de­tails of these societies, with strict action against violators.

Furthermore, Khattak urged public awareness through various media channels to deter invest­ments in illegal schemes. He dis­closed the suspension of officials involved in illegal activities and highlighted the ban on plot trans­actions within these schemes. The RDA website provides updat­ed information on illegal housing schemes. The briefing indicated ongoing actions against violators, including legal notices, sealing of­fices, and initiating FIRs. Depu­ty Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, and other officials participated in the meet­ing held at the Commissioner’s of­fice, demonstrating a unified ef­fort to tackle this issue.