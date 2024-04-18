Illegal housing societies in Rawalpindi to face crackdown

RAWALPINDI - The Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, announced a significant operation targeting illegal housing societies. Stressing the need for a comprehensive and impactful approach, he emphasized conducting the operation once with lasting results. Khattak directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to re-verify their list within 24 hours, ensuring transparency and collaboration with relevant departments to prevent any injustices. Emphasizing transparency, he called for thorough documentation of revenue records and ownership details of these societies, with strict action against violators.
Furthermore, Khattak urged public awareness through various media channels to deter investments in illegal schemes. He disclosed the suspension of officials involved in illegal activities and highlighted the ban on plot transactions within these schemes. The RDA website provides updated information on illegal housing schemes. The briefing indicated ongoing actions against violators, including legal notices, sealing offices, and initiating FIRs. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, and other officials participated in the meeting held at the Commissioner’s office, demonstrating a unified effort to tackle this issue.