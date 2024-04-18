Primary exams underway in Larkana

LARKANA - Larkana Education Department is conducting the annual exam­inations of classes 4 and 5 in the entire district where the class 4 paper of Social Stud­ies and class 5 papers of Sin­dhi and Urdu are being held. Director of Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulsheer Soomro along with Deputy Director Primary Schools Education Larkana Zeenat Konharo Taluka Edu­cation Officer Mumtaz Soom­ro and other officials visited the examination centres es­tablished in Larkana, Ratode­ro, Bagrani and Dokri Taluks including School Jail Colony, Sheikh Zayed and reviewed the facilities from the stu­dents. He instructed the Edu­cation Department officials that required facilities should be provided to the students so that they do not face any problem while solving their papers. Talking to the me­dia on this occasion, Soomro said that the primary schools annual examinations are go­ing on in which more than 49,000 boys and girls stu­dents are appearing. He said slips have also been issued to the students, on the special instructions of the provincial education minister Syed Sar­dar Shah, which included the seat numbers of the students, examination centers and oth­er details. He said the slogan of the education department ‘Sindh will grow’ the educa­tion department’s effort will be to ensure that every child gets education as special in­structions have been issued by the provincial education minister Sardar Shah in that regard.