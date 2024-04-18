Punjab CM takes notice of rape during house robbery in Okara

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday took notice of an incident of alleged rape of a woman during house robbery in Okara district.

According to officials, the chief minister sought a report from the Punjab Police Inspector General on the matter, saying that the accused involved in the heinous act should be punished.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab and discussed with them public issues, and development needs of their respective constituencies.

The CM told the MPAs that 100 percent free medicines and their free home delivery would start soon, adding that 600 roads, five expressways and three motorways would be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated in the province. “We have started a programme to provide 20,000 motorbikes to students. Rural and primary health centres across the province will be revamped within six months,” she promised.

The chief minister asked the MPAs to monitor sale of bread and naan on official rate in their respective constituencies. The MPAs paid tribute to the chief minister for starting many people-friendly projects in a short span of time. They acknowledged, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working faster than expected.” MPAs Zahid Akram, Mohammad Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Kashif and Agha Ali Haider attended the meeting. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik were also present.