Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

36 soldiers killed in central Nigeria

Agencies
August 18, 2023
International

LAGOS-A total of 36 soldiers were killed on Monday in an ambush by terrorists and a military helicopter crash in Nigeria’s central Niger state, the military said Thursday. Edward Buba, a military spokesperson, told reporters at a press briefing in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the troops were ambushed by terrorists of an unidentified group on Monday near the town of Zungeru of Niger state, and some soldiers were killed during the fire exchange. A military helicopter used to evacuate the casualties was found crashed near the ambushing site, Buba said, bringing the death toll of soldiers on Monday to 36.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023