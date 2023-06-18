Modernisation of fruit, vegetable sector vital to agri economy growth: expert

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs a developed and modernized fruit and vegetable sector to better cater to the international market in terms of quality, quantity, and sustainability, said Dr Nur Ullah, Senior Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

He told WealthPK that a thriving fruit and vegetable sector is not only vital to food security but it also plays a pivotal role in the economic uplift of a nation. In the case of Pakistan – a country heavily dependent on agriculture – development and modernization of the food and vegetable sector hold immense significance.

“By adopting modern farming techniques, leveraging technology, and promoting research and development, farmers can increase their yield that will improve their income and provide a significant boost to the economy,” he said.

Global fruit and vegetable imports have multiplied almost fourfold in the past two decades to reach $213 billion in 2020 (UN Comtrade, 2020).

Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable exports are currently concentrated in a few commodities, with citrus fruit (kinnow in particular), mangoes, dates, onions and potatoes constituting more than 80% of the export revenues generated.

“In addition to the lack of diversification of the export basket, the sector’s trade performance is limited by the fact that the characteristics and varieties of most fruits and vegetables cultivated here do not meet the consumer preferences of the major import markets,” he added.

Another significant barrier to the expansion of F&V exports is the low yields seen in the horticulture industry, which have a detrimental impact on the price competitiveness of domestically grown produce on the global markets and result in restricted production surpluses.

“The per acre produce from the land is low, partly due to the varieties that are not adapted to the soil and climate, limited uptake of good agricultural practices from fragmented small-scale farmers, and insufficiently developed post-harvest infrastructure, resulting in an estimated 40% of post-harvest loss,” said the NARC senior scientific officer.

If Pakistan is to become a leading producer and supplier of fruits and vegetables internationally, efforts and resources should be mobilized to improve yields and increase production surplus, focusing on the most demanded varieties.

“In order to fully realize this sector’s potential, it’s important to promote conditions conducive to complying with the international standards for quality and food safety. The sector needs efficient trade logistics and strengthened export promotion and market intelligence functions to foster market penetration,” Nur Ullah added.