PESHAWAR - The Goldsmiths and Jewellers’ Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that Point of Sale System (POS) is not acceptable to them at any cost, because jewellers are not coming under the category of POS, and the Federal Board of revenue (FBr) should not force them on initiating a province-wide shutter down strike and opt for other extreme steps.

The Goldsmiths and Jewellers’ Association provincial president Haji amin Hussain, while talking to media persons here on Friday said that goldsmiths and jewellers are not coming under the category of POS, and it is purely injustice with the thousands of people attached with this sector.

He lamented that the goldsmiths and other people attached to this filed were confronting numerous hardships due to the existing political instability, uncertain economic situation and unabated inflation. He said that worsening law and order situations and especially dacoity and kidnapping for ransom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is also one of the reasons for the low investment trend in the gold and jewellery business. Haji amin also said that they had already placed their concerns before the Prime Minister’s Advisor Engr amir muqam, Federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi, and the top officials of the Income Tax, & Federal Board of revenue (FBr) departments