Friday, April 19, 2024
Minister reviews naan, roti prices

Agencies
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visited different city areas on Thursday and got arrested another 13 people for not selling naan and roti at government fixed prices. Bilal Yasin reviewed prices at Roti Naan shops in Temple Road, Karim Park and Thokar Niaz Baig areas. He got arrested 13 people on the spot for selling expensive roti and naan. Speaking on the occasion, Food Minister Bilal Yasin said the sale of expensive roti and naan was not acceptable in any area, roti would be available at Rs 16 and naan at Rs 20.

