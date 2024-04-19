Rain emergency declared as PMD revises weather advisory for Karachi

KARACHI - The Met Department on Thursday revised its advisory for Karachi, stat­ing that “heavy showers are not ex­pected” in the metropolis amid rain emergency measures.

While rain continued to hit various parts of Balochistan, Chief Meteorol­ogist Sardar Sarfraz said heavy rain was not expected in Karachi.

Sarfraz said the rain system from Balochistan was entering into Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and there were chances of heavy rain in different areas of both the provinces. Whereas, there was a forecast of tor­rential rains along the coastal belt in Blaochistan, he maintained.

“Heavy rain is falling in some parts of Balochistan,” the chief meteorolo­gist added. On the other hand, light rain hit different parts of Karachi in­cluding Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jin­nah Road, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karimabad, Safoora and their adja­cent areas. Meanwhile, Chief Oper­ating Officer (COO) Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engi­neer Asadullah Khan on Wednesday dispatched 55 suction machines to all important highways of the city.

In a video statement, he stated that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wa­hab had imposed a rain emergency in anticipation of rain by the meteoro­logical department. Khan added that the water corporation had completed all arrangements to tackle the rain.

Khan mentioned that the KWSC possesses a total of 55 suction ma­chines, and prior to the expected rain, these machines would be deployed to all significant highways and different locations in the city’s “deep areas”.

Executive Engineer Workshop Di­vision Shafqat Hussain and the rele­vant Executive Engineer would over­see all vehicles, he said.

He assured that all sewerage pumping stations would remain operational with the assistance of generators in case of power outages. Moreover, a substantial quantity of diesel had been delivered to the sew­age pumping stations. During the announcement, Khan urged citizens not to remove manhole covers dur­ing the rainy season, emphasising that sewer manholes were not in­tended for rainwater drainage.

The COO KWSC stated that all the KWSC staff, especially the sewerage personnel, were on high alert, lead­ing to the cancellation of leave for the engineering wing staff.

The management of the KWSC was fully prepared with manpower to handle the rain and any possible scenarios, maintaining constant com­munication with all other local bod­ies, including the Karachi Metropoli­tan Corporation (KMC), he said.