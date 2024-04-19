Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC suspends ECP’s re-polling order in PP-51

SC suspends ECP’s re-polling order in PP-51
Agencies
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order for re-polling in 12 polling stations of PP-51 Chaman on April 21. The three-member SC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Irfan Saadat Khan also ordered the ECP to issue a new schedule for re-polling in the area after 10 days. The court also served notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and adjourned the case till April 23. It may be mentioned that Awami National Party’s candidate Asghar Khan had approached the apex court against the ECP’s decision for re-polling in 12 polling stations of said constituency.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024