SC suspends ECP’s re-polling order in PP-51

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order for re-polling in 12 polling stations of PP-51 Chaman on April 21. The three-member SC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Irfan Saadat Khan also ordered the ECP to issue a new schedule for re-polling in the area after 10 days. The court also served notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and adjourned the case till April 23. It may be mentioned that Awami National Party’s candidate Asghar Khan had approached the apex court against the ECP’s decision for re-polling in 12 polling stations of said constituency.