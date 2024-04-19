Sports Minister opens gymnasium hall, multi-purpose stadium

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Shahkot city, district Nankana Sahib, where he inaugurated state-of-the-art Sports Gymnasium Hall and multipurpose Sports Stadium on Thursday. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, District Sports Officer Nankana Sahib, ADC Nankana Sahib and other officials were also present on this occasion. Talking to media, Faisal Khokhar said that it is for first time that state of the art sports stadiums are being constructed in villages and towns of the province. “The era of sports development has begun and now the development of sports will scale new heights in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.” He added that more than 300 mega sports complexes will be developed across the province. “As many as 100 new sports complexes will be built in those areas where this valuable sports facility does not exist while 200 sports complexes will be rehabilitated.” He further said: “CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz is taking special interest in the development of the sports sector and Punjab Sports Department is establishing top level sports facilities for the growth of sports culture among the younger generation,” he added. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal said that these sports facilities are no less than a blessing for the youth. “Our youngsters are quite talented and they must avail these modern sports fully to polish their sports skills.”