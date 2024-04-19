USA Cricket appoints Stuart Law as men’s cricket team head coach

LAHORE - USA Cricket has appointed former Australian cricketer Stuart Law as the Head Coach of its men’s national cricket team ahead of their threematch T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled next month just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Speaking on his appointment, Stuart Law said, “It is an exciting opportunity to join USA cricket at this time. The USA is one of the strongest Associate nations in the sport, and I believe that we can mould a formidable squad going ahead. The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge.” Stuart Law has had a distinguished coaching career which began when he was appointed Assistant Coach of Sri Lanka back in 2009. His first Head Coach assignment was with Bangladesh in 2011-12. He then took over the reins of West Indies from 2017- 2018 on a two-year contract. In 2022, Law was named as the Interim Head Coach of Afghanistan and later that year he was appointed as the Head Coach of the Bangladesh U-19 Cricket team. He has also coached the English Countryside, Middlesex from 2019-21. As a player, Law made his debut for Australia in 1994. He was the member of the Australian team which finished as the Runners up in the 1996 World Cup. He was selected as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1998. In 2007, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.