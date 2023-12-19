Tuesday, December 19, 2023
PPP steers country out of crises: Gilani

PPP steers country out of crises: Gilani
Web Desk
8:34 PM | December 19, 2023
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani asserted that the PPP played a pivotal role in steering the country out of crises.

He highlighted Shaheed Bhutto's role in making the nation a nuclear power and credited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for providing missile technology.

Former PM Gilani stressed the PPP's commitment to democracy, stating that Asif Zardari empowered the parliament through the Charter of Democracy, restoring Pakistan's constitution. He surrendered presidential powers voluntarily.

He portrayed the PPP as a champion for farmers and minority communities, expressing readiness for the upcoming elections on February 8 and urging transparent conduct by the Election Commission.

The PPP's campaign is set to commence from Garhi Khudabakhsh on December 27.

