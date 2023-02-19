Share:

Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddik Malik said on Sunday the inflation would go down in the coming days as the economic revival was the government’s top priority.

Addressing a presser, he said laws were different for the rich and the poor adding the small thief was convicted but the one who stole ornaments was not brought under the law. “The PTI government bought cars worth billions of rupees and helped Arif Naqvis’ company earn billion of rupees in profit as well”, he added.

He said the PTI chief Imran Khan flouted the law but was never questioned. “Mr Khan wants to throw children of others behind bars but he will not surrender himself”, he added.