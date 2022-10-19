Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the NA-237 by-election result in the Sindh High Court. Pakistan People’s Party’s Hakeem Baloch defeat PTI chairman Imran Khan in the NA-237 by-poll, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The plea moved by PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi alleged that massive rigging was done during the by-poll in NA-237. The workers of the Pakistan People’s Party cast ‘fake’ votes during Sunday’s by-poll, the plea said. The SHC has been pleaded to order an impartial inquiry into the matter. On Sunday, PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency.

Meanwhile, the ECP on Tuesday once again postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi, citing the non availability of security personnel to provide security to voters. A high level meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to meet again after a fortnight to get feedback from the provincial government and other law enforcement agencies for conducting LG polls as soon as possible. The meeting acceding to the request of Sindh government to postpone October 23 polls for three months in seven districts of Karachi.

“The ECP had no other option than to postpone the LG elections as peaceful conduct of the election and the protection of the voters was its top priority,” said the spokesman.

He said the decision was taken in best interest of public to ensure their safety and security as the elections required static deployment of law enforcement personnel’s in 5,000 sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, which was refused by Interior ministry. The commission decided to hold by-elections in NA-45 Kurram on October 30 and directed the concerned to complete their arrangements for holding free, fair and impartial elections. The Kurram by-elections scheduled on October 16 was postponed due to the law and order situation in the constituency. The Sindh government stated that there were difficulties in providing security for the polls as it is facing a shortage of 16,785 police personnel. The interior ministry had informed the ECP that the army and Rangers could be provided as a quick reaction force.