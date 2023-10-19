Climate change in Pakistan

I write to express my deep concern about the alarming impact of climate change on Pakistan and the urgent need for collective action to mitigate its effects. As we all know, climate change is a global crisis that knows no borders, and Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to its devastating consequences. Recent years have seen a surge in extreme weather events, including heatwaves, floods, and droughts, which have disrupted lives, destroyed infrastructure, and severely impacted the economy. The agricultural sector, the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, has suffered greatly due to shifting weather patterns and unreliable rainfall, leading to food security concerns and economic instability.
The melting glaciers in the northern regions pose another significant threat. These glaciers are vital sources of water for millions of people, and their decline not only affects water availability but also raises the risk of glacial lake outbursts, leading to potential disasters downstream.
It is imperative that we come together as a nation and as a global community to take immediate steps to combat climate change. Pakistan’s government, civil society, and citizens must work collaboratively. The time for action is now. Delaying efforts to combat climate change will only exacerbate its effects and jeopardise the well-being of current and future generations. Let’s rise above political, economic, and social differences and work towards a more sustainable and resilient Pakistan.
OMEMA IQBAL,
Karachi.