Climate change in Pakistan

I write to express my deep concern about the alarming impact of cli­mate change on Pakistan and the urgent need for collective action to mitigate its effects. As we all know, climate change is a global crisis that knows no borders, and Pakistan is among the countries most vulnera­ble to its devastating consequences. Recent years have seen a surge in extreme weather events, including heatwaves, floods, and droughts, which have disrupted lives, de­stroyed infrastructure, and severe­ly impacted the economy. The ag­ricultural sector, the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, has suffered greatly due to shifting weather pat­terns and unreliable rainfall, lead­ing to food security concerns and economic instability.

The melting glaciers in the northern regions pose another significant threat. These glaciers are vital sources of water for mil­lions of people, and their decline not only affects water availability but also raises the risk of glacial lake outbursts, leading to poten­tial disasters downstream.

It is imperative that we come to­gether as a nation and as a glob­al community to take immediate steps to combat climate change. Pakistan’s government, civil soci­ety, and citizens must work col­laboratively. The time for action is now. Delaying efforts to combat cli­mate change will only exacerbate its effects and jeopardise the well-being of current and future genera­tions. Let’s rise above political, eco­nomic, and social differences and work towards a more sustainable and resilient Pakistan.

OMEMA IQBAL,

Karachi.