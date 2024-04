KARACHI - Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House. They dis­cussed the bilateral relations, measures to further strength­en the ties and commence­ment of Azerbaijan Airlines flights for Karachi and other matters of mutual interests.

The Sidh Governor ob­served that the commence­ment of Azerbaijan Airlines flights to Karachi will further increase bilateral relations between the two sides.