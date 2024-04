ISLAMABAD - Un­der the special directives of the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/Traffic, the Deputy Director Technical and DSP Telecommunica­tions on Friday welcomed the delegation of CUST University at Safe City Islamabad. A public rela­tions officer said that the delegation visits the com­mand and control centre, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cam­eras, and the police opera­tions centre hall.