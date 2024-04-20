LHC orders replacement of three environment officers

Saturday, April 20, 2024
April 20, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered replacement of three officers from the Environment department due to their failure to take action against environmental polluters. The court directed the director-general of Environment to immediately replace the officers - deputy directors of Environment in Lahore and Sheikhupura, and an assistant director of Environment Lahore - besides taking action against them under the PEEDA ACT. The court also ordered the Lahore Development Authority to demolish a steel mill, which was sealed for polluting the environment but made operational after breaking the seal. Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

