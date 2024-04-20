Police mourn loss of woman cop’s death

ISLAMABAD - The funeral prayer of Lady Head Constable Rubina Shehbaz was conducted on Friday at Police Lines Headquarters. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Security Division Awais Ahmad Malik, along with senior police officers, law enforcement department officials, and a significant number of police officials, attended the funeral prayer, as reported by a public relations officer. Lady Head Constable Rubina Shehbaz served in the security division of Islamabad Capital Police. Unfortunately, she succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident. During the ceremony, a smart contingent unit of the police force presented a guard of honour, while the DIG Security Division adorned the coffins with flower wreaths.