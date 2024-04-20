Saturday, April 20, 2024
Police mourn loss of woman cop’s death

APP
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The fu­neral prayer of Lady Head Constable Rubina Shehbaz was conducted on Friday at Police Lines Headquarters. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Security Di­vision Awais Ahmad Malik, along with senior police officers, law enforcement department officials, and a significant number of po­lice officials, attended the funeral prayer, as reported by a public relations officer. Lady Head Constable Ru­bina Shehbaz served in the security division of Islam­abad Capital Police. Unfor­tunately, she succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident. During the cer­emony, a smart contingent unit of the police force pre­sented a guard of honour, while the DIG Security Di­vision adorned the coffins with flower wreaths. 

