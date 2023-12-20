Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candidates eager for NA seats

Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candidates eager for NA seats
Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad residents swarmed to office of District Returning Officer (DRO) on Tuesday as submis­sion of nomination forms for the National Assem­bly elections opened across the city. 

According to District Returning Officer Islamabad, the air crackled with anticipation as aspiring poli­ticians scrambled to secure their place in the run­ning for the coveted NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 seats. By the evening, returning officers had processed a staggering 82 nomination forms, with NA-47 wit­nessing the most intense competition, attracting 34 aspirants, while NA-46 and NA-48 followed closely behind, drawing 13 and 35 candidates respectively. The formal act of form collection held the weight of ambition and dreams, each application a declaration of intent to shape the future of Islamabad.

